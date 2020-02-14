Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant. Courtesy of Kobe Bryant / Instagram; AP / Shutterstock

Forever in their hearts. Vanessa Bryant announced a change in the name of the Mamba Sports Foundation to honor both her late husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

“Since there is no No. 24 without No. 2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation so that it is now called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” said 37-year-old Vanessa on Thursday, February 13th, via Instagram , “Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to offer young people opportunities through sport. “

Vanessa, who also shares daughters Natalia [17], Bianka [3] and Capri [7 months] with the deceased athlete, continued her social media announcement and thanked everyone who was there for her family during the difficult time.

“Thank you all for your support and your kind contributions so far as we continue the legacy of Kobe and Gigi,” added a photo of the Foundation’s new logo. “We hope to empower young athletes in a world where they have left us all to help shape. #Mamba #Mambacita #wings @mambamambacitasports. “

The name change occurs one day after a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Vanessa turned to her mother after the death of her loved ones and seven other victims who died in the crash.

Vanessa is “incredibly close to her mother and her mother has been her rock for the past few weeks,” the insider told us on Wednesday, February 12th. “Her mother is always with her and the girls and she has kept Vanessa strong and it is the weight of her support system. “

A few days earlier, Vanessa reported on Instagram about her grief that she experienced about the loss of her husband of almost two decades and her teenage daughter.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I cannot process both at the same time. It’s like trying to process that Kobe is gone, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong, ”she wrote on Monday, February 10th.

She admitted that she was “crazy” that her daughter, who “had so much life to live”, was taken from her.

“Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my three daughters,” she continued. “Crazy, I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but I’m grateful to be here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I think is normal. It’s part of the grieving process.”

She added, “God, I wish you were here and this nightmare was over. I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone. “

We confirmed that Kobe and his daughter were buried in a private service in Corona Del Mar, California on Friday, February 7. The same day, Vanessa confirmed that there was a public memorial to the former Lakers star and Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24.

“# 2, # 24, # 20 years as a Laker and the number of years that Kob and I were together,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of the “Celebration of Life” flyer.

Gianna was previously honored in a special ceremony on February 5 at Harbor Day School, where her team pulled off their jersey.

Kobe has been honored at the 2020 Oscars, 2020 Grammys, the 2020 Super Bowl, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ first game at the Staples Center since his death on January 31, including celebrities and fans.

