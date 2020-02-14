Following Last Man Standing this week, Vanessa Baxter has finally launched her state assembly campaign after receiving conflicting advice from husband Mike and girlfriend Carol Larabee. In “Break Out the Campaign” she not only had to make important political decisions, but also had to choose her campaign manager. In the end, she realized that the best person to write her campaign announcement speech was herself.

(Photo: Michael Becker / Fox)

At the beginning of the episode, Mike (Tim Allen) found Vanessa (Nancy Travis) practicing her campaign announcement speech. She struggled and realized that she needed a campaign manager. Carol (guest star Tisha Campbell) agreed to take the job, but Mike couldn’t stop getting advice. Vanessa invited him to listen to her brainstorming session and disagreed with any suggestion Carol made. Carol wanted to make Vanessa a tough candidate, but Mike thought she was going to be softer.

“This is Vanessa we’re talking about, not a sharp-arched woman from the Roller Derby,” said Mike.

Carol insisted that Vanessa show people that she was ready to play politics.

However, Vanessa finally agreed to Mike and dismissed Carol. “Good because she was dead,” he said to her.

Vanessa decided to use Mike’s marketing skills in combination with what he knows about her personality. He would sell her as a friendly candidate and had some ideas for her speech. Vanessa only had a few basic rules.

“Just no evidence of Reagan or Elway … or that Clint Eastwood movie orangutan,” Vanessa said.

“You took all the colors off my palate!” Mike said when Vanessa left Outdoor Man’s office.

Mike later offered his ideas for the speech. Vanessa and Jen (Krista Marie Yu) have teamed up to make some changes to the speech. Mike was surprised by this, but Vanessa said she needed to find a sound that worked for her. However, he decided to go ahead and invent slogans. He tried out “Baxter: Better Schools for a Better Tomorrow” and “Baxter: Putting Students First”. Vanessa suggested: “Baxter: She understands the real needs of Colorado’s teachers and students, many of which are due to chronic underfunding.”

“The problems are just much more complex and my ideas are too nuanced to fit on a bumper,” Vanessa said to Mike.

“Mr. Baxter: Back to the drawing board,” Jen said.

Since this whole brainstorming session didn’t go well either, Vanessa released Mike from her campaign.

Vanessa later found that Mike and Carol had a “reunion” dismissed campaign manager in the kitchen. She explained that she knows what to say, she just doesn’t know how to say it.

“Do what I do,” said Mike. “Just open your mouth and something will come out.”

Vanessa said she was concerned about the first impressions that her speech would leave. So Mike and Carol suggested that they should only say their opinion when announcing his candidacy.

In high school, Vanessa freaked out and questioned the speech she wrote. Her worries were interrupted when Jen Vanessa said she was so proud of her for running for office because it is impossible in her home country. This gave Vanessa a boost of confidence at the last second before delivering her speech.

The speech didn’t go well at first when Vanessa tried to read from her notes. She put the cards away and then spoke from the heart.

“Look, do I have all the answers? I can’t promise you, but I will listen to you and work with you and do everything possible to find these answers,” Vanessa told the crowd. “I can promise you that. So I’m here today to ask you to help me start this process. Because our kids are worth it. So I want to run for the State Assembly. Hello, my name is Vanessa Baxter. “

New episodes of Last Man Standing Air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

