advertisement

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. (AP) – Andy Van Vliet ended his career with 22 points when William & Mary won their seventh home game in a row and defeated James Madison 88-75 on Thursday evening.

Van Vliet made 4 out of 6 3 hands. He added eight blocks.

Nathan Knight had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for William & Mary (15-6, 7-1 Colonial Athletic Conference). Luke Loewe added 18 points. Thornton Scott had seven points and 11 assists.

advertisement

The tribe hit 12 blocks a season.

William & Mary scored 48 points in the first half. It was the best season for the team.

Darius Banks had 24 points for the Dukes (8-11, 1-7), whose streak of bad luck reached five games. Matt Lewis added 22 points and six rebounds. Deshon Parker had 14 points.

William & Mary will play Towson at home on Saturday. James Madison will face Elon on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement