LOS ANGELES, California – A teenager who fled to Armenia was arrested in connection with an incident in January in which a man was in a coma, authorities said on Thursday.

Robert Hovhannisyan and the young person were identified as the main suspects of the New Year’s attack, which according to the LAPD was videotaped by a viewer at around 9:30 p.m.

During the dispute, the youth armed themselves with brass knuckles and slapped the victim in the face. The footage shows the man falling to the ground as the suspects flee in a black jeep.

The victim stayed in the hospital on Thursday.

The attempted murder arrest was the culmination of an effort by several agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, Interpol and the LA Prosecutor, the LAPD said.

The youth was brought back to the United States after his detention, the police said. Investigators did not immediately disclose details of how the two suspects were.

On January 9, the victim’s daughter spoke in the car dealership, where her father has worked as a service consultant for 15 years.

“My father is one of the hardest, friendliest, and most generous men I know,” said Jennifer Gonzalez. “You didn’t have to do this to my father. He didn’t deserve it.”

At that point, the trader offered a $ 15,000 reward. It is unclear whether someone is entitled to receive the reward.

