Virgil Van Dijk insists that Joe and center-back partner Joe Gomez cannot claim full credit for the recent defensive improvement of Liverpool.

Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, which extended the lead of the Reds at the top of the Premier League to 16 points with a game in hand, was the seventh consecutive zero in all competitions.

Van Dijk and Gomez played in six of those games, the pair that misses the FA Cup wins Everton, and since Gomez joined the team on December 14 as a regular starter, their record is eight times zero in nine games.

However, the Dutch captain said that praise should be shared.

“Everyone is involved in that. We have a fantastic keeper, the full-backs do their job, our midfielders and stars clearly in front, so it’s a very collective thing, “said Van Dijk.

“But it is clear that we as defenders are very happy to keep clean sheets, because we all know that if we keep a clean slate, there is a big chance of winning the game, so it’s a good feeling.”

Liverpool has lost only one of their last 61 league games and only needs 10 wins to win a first title in 30 years.

But for Van Dijk and his teammates, it’s just business as usual.

What it all means … # PL pic.twitter.com/GXAHG4hTVn

– Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2020

“We cannot deny that we are in a good situation, but we are not being carried away,” he added.

“These things mean nothing at the moment, only at the end of the season. Hopefully it means something at the end of the season.

“We all know why we do it. We all know why we work so hard for each other. I think the great thing about this is that we are always trying to find a way.

“It will never be easy, we all know that, but the good thing is that we know it will never be easy, so you can adapt to certain situations.

“Also the mentality we have that we know there will be setbacks in games, we know there will be difficult moments in games, but when you are ready to face them, it will be a bit easier.”

The next challenge for Liverpool’s invincibility will be at Wolves on Thursday.

“They give everyone a big test. Great respect for them, how they play and how they are currently doing it, “said the Dutchman.

“Good team, fantastic manager. It will always be difficult. They showed it to everyone who was already in the competition. We have to be ready again. “

