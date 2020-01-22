advertisement

When Bernie Sanders ran for presidency in 2016, Vampire Weekend appeared with the senator at several rallies. It’s 2020, and both Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver will appear at the Bernie Sanders rallies in Iowa. Bon Iver will perform with Sanders at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa on January 31. The Vampire Weekend will host an acoustic set on February 1st in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“I clearly believe that everyone deserves support, love and the freedom to live their own lives,” said Justin Vernon in a statement. “There are promises in our constitutional language that are being replaced by money and greed in this country. I think Senator Sanders is the only one who has the family tree, the experience, the courage and the immortal spirit to remove these obstacles to freedom. “

In other recent Sanders news, his campaign released a video with enthusiastic supporter Killer Mike. Look for the clip titled “I’m with the Revolutionary” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fk1la_qP3Jk [/ embed].

