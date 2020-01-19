advertisement

The chief content officer of Netflix shows interest in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said he would welcome conversations with the Sussexes after they resigned their royal duties.

I’m 48 years old, I’m worth $ 3.5 million and enough of New York City. I want to retire to a warm city with great culture and good food. Where should I go?

"I enjoy the idea of ​​exploring new opportunities and working for personal growth and creativity instead of paychecks," he writes.

A man who committed murder in the financial crisis says the stock market will slow down at some point – but until then: “I love riding a horse that runs.”

David Tepper will drive his horse to Old Town Road until he can no longer.

Why “irrationally bullish” investors get nervous when the stock market breaks new ground

Where will this stock exchange head be in the coming days and weeks? This is the trillion-dollar question that some nervous strategists, analysts, and traders are struggling with after the stock rally started relatively quickly by 2020.

Legislation on "tax enhancers" reintroduced tax breaks for 2018 retrospectively. This is how you can enforce them.

