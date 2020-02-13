Happy Valentine’s Day, Hampton Roads!

Love is in the air and we bring you all the sweetness that you and your sugar can share for this beloved day! We have the chocolate, the flowers and the cookies! We have ideas for a date and the perfect place to bring your honey for a delicious meal. We even have entertainment for you!

Let’s start with Patricia, Quincy and Ashley and their weekend tasks … These people like to keep busy! We would also like to thank Deluxe Love Boxes for providing the festive display we showed in today’s show!

Our first guest knows what you need when you crave something sweet! We welcome Antwain, owner of Juggernaut Cookie Co. Antwain brought us a sample of his giant biscuits, perfect for any occasion. Look at the size of these things!

We welcome Olivia from RZ Restaurants again when she introduces us to the 219 Bistro. While all restaurants of the RZ family are delicious and unique, the 219 Bistro is the most family-friendly and also offers menus for brunch, lunch and dinner!

Quincy then introduces us to a few guys who want to change their date night routines! Meet Wesley and KG from PlayDate Hampton Roads. PlayDate is dedicated to bringing the fun of games, music and comedy back into the night in an epic package. These events are for singles and couples alike, so join in and spice up the night at the next PlayDate event!

Our next guests are couples from across Hampton Roads who think they know their spouse! We invite them, “Do you know your Valentine’s Day?” To play where they were asked a series of questions about their spouses and had to guess their partners’ answers. Kudos to these couples … most of us couldn’t answer these questions about our spouses!

We’ll leave you tonight with a local country band making waves south on 757! Cuddle up on Valentine’s Day while enjoying the song “Gone West”.

It’s time to say goodbye to your cute lovebirds, but don’t forget to share your photos of your Valentine’s Day celebrations with us! Send them to [email protected] so they can be featured on the show.

Until next week, have fun and safety 757!

The post Valentine’s Day in 757 first appeared on Yurview.