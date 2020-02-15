The bottle: 8-ball premium chocolate whiskey, $ 29.99

The background story: A box of candies is a classic Valentine’s Day offer. But what about giving away chocolate in a juicy form?

There are numerous options available, including chocolate liqueurs and a chocolate-flavored wine. But 8-Ball, a newer offer, combines two different favorites in one – chocolate and whiskey from American production.

Brand founder Paul Thomas said he wanted to break through and had the “revelation” that this pairing could be just that. However, the actual reality of manufacturing the product proved difficult due to the science involved. That means the molecules in whiskey and chocolate don’t easily combine, he explains. “I took it as a challenge to crack the case and was obsessed with it in the laboratory for a year,” he says.

Eventually 8-Ball was born and the spirit that is made and packaged in San Diego, California hit the shelves last September. The timing of Thomas may be right, at least on the juicy side: According to a new report by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, sales of American whiskey, a category dominated by bourbon, rose by 10.8 percent to $ 4 billion in 2019.

What we think about it: Many alcoholic and non-alcoholic chocolate drinks overwhelm you with their sweetness, but 8-Ball proves to be a subtle sip. It has a mild cocoa taste with just enough pomp from the alcohol. Thomas says you can also buy oak, maple and vanilla notes.

How to enjoy it: This is easy enough to sip chilled from the bottle or on the rocks – imagine it as a dessert in a glass. It also works well when poured over ice.