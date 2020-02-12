Valentine’s Day is getting closer, which means it’s time to make some game-time decisions when it comes to giving. You definitely can’t go wrong with giving chocolates or bouquets of roses, but get out of here: there are so many fashion and beauty gifts that deserve your attention. To help you out, we’ve narrowed the list down to 28 fun things the lady will love in your life.

For beauty lovers, the options are literally endless, but there are some that stand out among others. One of the sweetest things we’ve ever seen, for example, is the Essie Sugarfina Valentine’s Day gift set with rosy nail polish and a box of the brand’s popular lip-shaped rubbers. If she’s more of a mask-and-chill girl, the Kocostar Rose Lip Mask Set is a must. In a reusable can, inspired by red lips, there are 20 nourishing lip masks that are perfect for preparing the date night.

If you consider yourself a classic gifter who swears by the power of a beautiful necklace, we also have options for you! Check out the Swarovski Infinity Bangle if you want to take things to the next level on this romantic vacation, or the Mignonne Gavigan Fiona heart hoops if you’re trying to be reserved but also in love.

Keep scrolling to get last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that your boo will love – including candy, pink beauty palettes, and many other non-cheesy ideas.