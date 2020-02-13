Flowers are a popular option when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts. It doesn’t have to be difficult to find the perfect bunch. From Marks and Spencer to Aldi, there are options everywhere. Where can you get the best deals this year?

Aldi

12 red roses – £ 4.49

The discount grocery store offers a classic bouquet of 12 roses at a bargain price.

The bouquets are only available in the shop and have been available since Tuesday.

Sainsbury’s

12 red roses – £ 5.00

Twelve classic red roses can be picked up for a very reasonable £ 5.

For something very special, buyers can also grab 50 roses for £ 15.

Lidl

100 red roses – £ 25

Those who want to give it their all can buy 100 roses for £ 25 if they go to the discount store.

Most supermarkets not only offer roses, but also offer a number of other flowers that can be bought.

