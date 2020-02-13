General hospital fans aren’t sure if Peter will connect to Emma in a way that makes Maxie very happy. There may have been a time when she was fine, but she’s not really happy with what’s going on with her boyfriend. She doesn’t quite trust him at the moment and that’s a big deal for her. She has a lot on her mind and we all really understand that. It’s a lot to be honest. At the moment we also know that there is a big deal going on with so many other people. We know Spinelli is back and he knows Peter isn’t the man for his ex, and he’s looking for ways to fix that and maybe get back to her heart – even if we’re not big fans of them. We like him a lot better than Peter, to be clear.

Nina is a woman who has some serious problems in her life right now, but she has to find a way to overcome it. She has plans and things are not going quite in her favor right now. She is a woman who has a lot more on her plate than she wants to admit, but we think she needs to focus on a few things that could make things easier. She trusts Ava and that is a questionable decision. We know that Ava has grown a lot lately, but she also did a few things that may not be so smart. It changes, but can it keep up? We are not entirely sure, but we know that it is different.

What happens in the general hospital?

Take a look behind the scenes of how the incredible art for Ava’s gallery is created at @GeneralHospital -> https://t.co/hrgdNkwoct #GH pic.twitter.com/0T0zVAS5JX

– Soaps in detail ABC (@soapsindepthabc) February 11, 2020

“It was Anna … she covers for Peter.” #GH pic.twitter.com/W0uShCLNej

– General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 10, 2020

Sam has an idea that could help how things are going, but who will work with her? We know Jason is always on board and what she’s up to, but can they do it and can they do it to get things back to normal? They are dealing with something that they have not had to deal with for some time, and that is a problem that may not work for them. It’s a big deal, and you have to find out before someone else gets hurt and before it gets worse than it already is. And we have to admit this without prejudice, things got pretty bad at that point. More than bad if we’re honest.

Valentin has to make an announcement and we’re excited to see what’s going on in his life. He fidgets at this point because things keep falling apart in his life around him. He’s never been so out of control and out of the action, and we can’t help but wonder if this is a drastic situation in which he feels he’s losing something important to him. Jax is encouraged. He feels it is the right time in his life to go ahead and move forward, but what will he want to take with him if he does this? Or really who?

