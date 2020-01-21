Vaikom Satyagraha museum inaugurated - The Hindu

advertisement

The state government is investigating a proposal to take over the jetty in Vaikom, where Mahatma Gandhi had left a boat to join the famous satyagraha in the temple city. It may have been part of the Vaikom Satyagraha museum project, said Minister of Archives and Archeology Kadannappally Ramachandran.

He inaugurated the Vaikom Satyagraha Museum on Tuesday, founded by the archive department in Vaikom.

According to the minister, the museum is the state’s homage to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 150th year of birth.

For young minds

“The museum, which tells the story of an epic struggle for social equality, will also serve as a platform to introduce the young minds to the ideals of Gandhism,” he said.

C.K. Asha, MLA, chaired the position. J. Reji Kumar, director, State Archives, gave the introductory speech. R. Chandran Pillai, executive director of Kerala Museum, presented a report.

The museum has exhibited several hundred documents about the satyagraha and houses a special gallery to tell the role of Gandhiji in the historical movement. It is open every day except Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for visitors is free.

