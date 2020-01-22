Vaccine is fighting 'swamp cancer' between wild pincas of Chincoteague

advertisement

The wild horse herd managers from an island in Virginia say that a vaccination program to protect the ponies from a swamp disease that killed seven horses in 2018 is encouraging.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says it will continue to give the ponies boosters every year to prevent Pythiosis, also known as ‘swamp cancer’. The disease comes from a fungal-like organism that causes painful lesions.

According to the Salisbury Daily Times, cases fell fewer than in 2018, when seven horses died. Only one died of what the owner suspected was the disease in 2019, and since then a non-vaccinated horse has contracted it, but has since recovered.

