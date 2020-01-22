Vaccine is fighting 'swamp cancer' between wild pincas of Chincoteague
advertisement

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA – JULY 25: Wild ponies gather after swimming across the Assateague Canal during the 93rd annual pony swimming from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on July 25, 2018 in Chincoteague Island, Virginia. Every year the wild ponies are collected at the Assateague National Nature Reserve to be auctioned by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. (Photo by Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

The wild horse herd managers from an island in Virginia say that a vaccination program to protect the ponies from a swamp disease that killed seven horses in 2018 is encouraging.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company says it will continue to give the ponies boosters every year to prevent Pythiosis, also known as ‘swamp cancer’. The disease comes from a fungal-like organism that causes painful lesions.

advertisement

According to the Salisbury Daily Times, cases fell fewer than in 2018, when seven horses died. Only one died of what the owner suspected was the disease in 2019, and since then a non-vaccinated horse has contracted it, but has since recovered.

Trademark and copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR