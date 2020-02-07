SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Do you need a way to get revenge on an ex? The San Antonio Zoo has an option for you.

The “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day gives people the opportunity to name a cockroach after someone they may not have gotten on well with.

If naming a cockroach after someone is not enough, staff will feed it to one of the zoo’s many hungry birds and reptiles, and you can watch. Maybe it will heal some of those old wounds and you can be proud of yourself if you treat them like an adult.

If you are on the other side and love the one you are with, the zoo has taken care of that too.

You and your Valentine’s Day can (seriously) have dinner at the Wild at Heart Valentine’s Dinner alongside the hippos.

El Paso Zoo hosted a similarly flawed Valentine’s Day event last year. The zoo had people named cockroaches and then released them into a meerkat habitat. The meerkats took care of the rest.

