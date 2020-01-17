advertisement

Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-11, 2-2) vs Utah Valley (7-12, 1-3)

UCCU Event Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. European summer time

Bottom row: Utah Valley are aiming for their 15th consecutive win in the head-to-head series against Texas Rio Grande Valley. In their last 14 victories against the Vaqueros, Utah Valley won with an average of 16 points. The Texas Rio Grande Valley’s last win in the series was a 62:60 win on January 19, 2013.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Vaqueros are led by Javon Levi and Jordan Jackson. Levi scored an average of 10.6 points, 8.3 assists and 2.3 steals, while Jackson scored 15.3 points per game. The Wolverines were led by Isaiah White and TJ Washington. White averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds, while Washington collected 12.6 points per competition.

RAMPING IT UP: The Vaqueros have so far scored 73.5 points per game against WAC opponents, an improvement over the 65.2 points per game they achieved in non-conference games.

MAIN CONTRIBUTIONS: Levi has scored or supported 48 percent of all field goals in the Texas Rio Grande Valley in the last three games. The Junior Guard has nine field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STILL TO WIN: The Wolverines are 0-6 if they allow at least 74 points and 7-6 if they score opponents with less than 74 points. The Vaqueros are 0-10 if they score 74 points or less and 6-1 if they exceed 74.

STREAK STATS: Texas Rio Grande Valley has lost its last eight street games with 65.4 points, with 80 allowed per game.

PLASTIC DEFENSE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley has forced opponents to turn over 25.4 percent of all property. This is the highest rate among all WAC teams.

