USS Abraham Lincoln ends the longest deployment for aircraft carrier since the Vietnam war with arrival in a new home port
advertisement

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 13, 2019) The Nimitz-class USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) aircraft carrier passes the Strait of Gibraltar and enters the Mediterranean while continuing its operations in the area of ​​responsibility of the 6th US fleet. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clint Davis / Released) 190413-N-PW716-1254

SAN DIEGO, California – A historic commitment to the USS Abraham Lincoln is finally over.

The Lincoln arrived Monday in his new home port of San Diego.

advertisement

The Lincoln left Hampton Roads on April 1, 2018 for a worldwide deployment.

The change of home port is part of a larger maintenance plan of the Navy for aircraft carriers.

Lincoln’s commitment was expanded when problems arose with the USS Harry S. Truman. Lincoln’s commitment was the longest for an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War.

More than 100 US Navy pilots also returned to their home base at Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station on Sunday. The pilots returned after their almost ten-month commitment as part of Carrier Air Wing Seven aboard the Lincoln.

USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group’s mission is “to send a clear and unmistakable message” to Iran

.

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR