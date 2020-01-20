USS Abraham Lincoln ends the longest deployment for aircraft carrier since the Vietnam war with arrival in a new home port

advertisement

SAN DIEGO, California – A historic commitment to the USS Abraham Lincoln is finally over.

The Lincoln arrived Monday in his new home port of San Diego.

The Lincoln left Hampton Roads on April 1, 2018 for a worldwide deployment.

The change of home port is part of a larger maintenance plan of the Navy for aircraft carriers.

Lincoln’s commitment was expanded when problems arose with the USS Harry S. Truman. Lincoln’s commitment was the longest for an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War.

More than 100 US Navy pilots also returned to their home base at Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station on Sunday. The pilots returned after their almost ten-month commitment as part of Carrier Air Wing Seven aboard the Lincoln.

