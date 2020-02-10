ASC 842, the new standard for accounting for leasing contracts, was adopted by most listed companies in early 2019. Some experts called it “the biggest accounting change ever” significant changes in accounting systems, business processes and financial controls.

The new requirements were no small feat, and a high level of accounting expertise is required to apply the standards. These standards are documented in guidelines with a length of over 1,000 pages and lead to over 100 billion possible applications.

One of the biggest challenges for companies after the acquisition will be talent, human resources and training. Organizations must deviate from their original implementation team and pursue a long-term HR strategy with internal staff. As a result, many companies with a large, distributed leasing portfolio have centralized the personnel performing record-to-report functions in a leasing center of excellence (COE). These new leasing COEs are usually set up together with shared service centers for liabilities, debt collection and asset accounting.

The model of the leasing competence center

Specific roles and responsibilities vary from company to company, but all leasing accounting COEs have a recording and reporting lifecycle that performs the following key functions: booking and classifying new leases; Changes and revaluations of existing contracts; and accounting for terminations and buyouts at the end of the lease. The COE is a critical factor in the monthly closing process. The monthly data is then used in external publications and internal reports. These organizations also typically act as centralized resources for the company to answer technical accounting questions, enforce policies, contact local controllers and the financial reporting team, and troubleshoot system problems.

A recent study Leasing accounting centers for Excellence Industry Benchmark, surveyed over 100 finance and accounting professionals at listed US companies about staffing levels, benefits and leasing center responsibilities. The following key results and infographic are intended to help public companies assess their investments and compare HR approaches with those of their peer group.

Adoption: Leasing competence centers are the preferred operating model for public companies. More than half (55 percent) of all public companies surveyed have set up a competence center. Another 14 percent plan to build one, which should lead to a planned acceptance rate of 70 percent by the end of 2020.

Services: Unlike vendor accounting and debt collection shared service centers, the primary benefits for public companies are not cost savings. Instead, the COE team has gained a deeper understanding of the complexity of the standard (75 percent) and the stronger controls (65 percent).

occupation: Companies do not yet outsource leasing accounting to third parties. Eighty percent of the respondents state that leasing centers are staffed only. Most teams are small, two thirds of the centers only have one to five employees.

activities: The employees are heavily involved in activities that are carried out nearby at the end of the month, e.g. These include booking journal entries in the general ledger (70 percent) and account management (67 percent). More complex tasks such as embedded leasing contracts and revaluations are forwarded to the employees at the headquarters.

challenges: The most challenging tasks are tracking changes in the leasing portfolio, such as: These include new leasing contracts (50 percent), contract changes (65 percent) and the end of buy-outs, returns and termination of leasing contracts (37 percent).

For most companies, ASC 842 was a daunting project, investing thousands of hours to collect leases and abstract data, deploy systems, and design processes and controls. The companies still have a big project ahead of them and must work diligently on their transition to long-term, sustainable success strategies.

Controllerships face the challenging task of transferring daily responsibility for leasing accounting to newly formed teams in a competence center. The ability to activate, train, and optimize these centers is a critical factor for complete and accurate reporting while minimizing the human capital involved in the process. To be successful in the long term, companies must continue to bypass workarounds and consultants to develop appropriate controls and processes.