Digitally informing employees about services and providing the means to access those services add value to those organizations that do well. It also creates the much-needed appeal to encourage customers to continue switching to digital and strengthen the digital channel as a preferred choice for interactions.

By introducing digital tools on your website, e.g. For example, through a single portal where citizens can make service requests or find answers to specific questions, local authorities can change their working relationships with the people they serve.

This has significant advantages. As soon as they have digitally dealt with the citizens, the councils can communicate regularly and effectively via the portal in order to further strengthen the use and benefits of the channel. By informing citizens about the expected service levels, the communication vacuum is eliminated.

Here are some examples of how digital tools can improve communication between public sector organizations and their customers and increase employee productivity.

Lead by example – the private sector

It’s worth considering why a digital solution could be beneficial for those who want to use services. For this we can look at the private sector and how organizations that have successfully used digital have changed the dynamics between customers and service providers. For example:

Create digital options that make self-service easier and more convenient for customers, preferring voice calls

Supporting customers in easily finding the desired products and services

Customers can track the progress of their requested service

Delivery of the goods or services in accordance with the deadlines expected by the customer (with the expectations set by the service provider)

For successful businesses, digital has reduced fulfillment and service costs, which means they can deliver on a large scale. At the same time, customers have an improved and more personal experience.

The parallels and opportunities for providing services in the public sector should not be lost.

Convenient self-service for the public sector

A single portal for access to all council services, e.g. For example, the IEG4 OneVu platform for citizen participation can dramatically change the contact between citizens and council members, reduce the need to handle and authenticate incoming calls, and provide useful insight into every interaction.

Previously, the main function of many customer functions in the public sector was to collect customer information so that it could be fed into processing systems.

With a single login, the customer can now provide this information digitally and use it in every interaction from there. Additional authenticated information can be provided to enable a personalized experience with each service.

Connect customers quickly with the right services

From a citizen’s perspective, the services can be logically grouped into related areas instead of the council’s, e.g. Benefits, tax issues and care services. Alternatively, the customer can easily find them using terms that are easy to understand.

Service requests can be pre-populated from the customer profile to improve the accuracy of data transmission and reduce data exceptions that may require intervention. Inquiries can be answered in real time, including the retrieval of personalized information from back office systems.

Improve council communication

With the help of a well-designed digital solution that is mobile and designed with the end user experience in mind, a council can confirm receipt of the request, explain the next steps in a process and communicate the service level expectations as soon as possible. The request has been received , As a result, the customer is kept informed of the progress of their request.

Provided the message is sent back after the request has been submitted. The response times for most services do not have to be lengthy, they just have to be defined and provided. Take, for example, the DVLA, which proposes four weeks to confirm a change of ownership, but usually completes this confirmation by post within a week.

The point is that communication of the service level buys time and follow-up calls stop within the period. The request is often completed before the customer wonders how long it has taken.

Communications to keep the customer informed can be the automatic by-product of performing a step within a service workflow. It does not require any additional administration on the part of the service provider, but it has a huge impact on customers’ perception of service quality and the use of the digital channel.

Increase productivity and customer experience with digital

Effective digital design can reduce the effort of handling calls by staff in other areas such as payment processing. For example, some of our customers have seen a 45 percent drop in these calls since the introduction of digital services and integration with payment services.

Well thought-out digital solutions, which are accompanied by timely and effective communication, can both increase the use of the digital channel by customers and encourage them to make more service requests.

It is evident that digital automation dramatically increases the volume of requests an agency can process, increases agency productivity, improves service quality, saves customers time, and makes them feel more connected to service.

John Jervis, Sales and Marketing Director, IEG4

