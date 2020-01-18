Use art to assert the identity of their neighborhood

advertisement

In his school days, Firi Rahman [29] always felt ashamed to bring his friends home. After hearing people call his neighborhood a “slum” or “a den of drug dealers,” he wasn’t sure how his friends would respond. “Those of us who belonged to this area felt stigmatized,” recalls the artist, a fifth-generation resident of Slave Island in Colombo. When he grew up, it bothered him that the place, a busy trading and trading hub in the capital, had to live with an image that hardly reflected the place and its people.

Located near some of Colombo’s most famous tourist spots – Lake Beira, Gangaramaya [Buddhist] Temple, or more recently, downtown Colombo – Slave Island is often considered an avoidable “suburb”, one that is associated with its narrow alleys, overloaded streets and parking hassle.

Lack of attention

According to Mr. Rahman not only knows tourists, not even locals enough about the place. “It’s not like we’re tucked away in a corner, this is very much in the heart of the city, but still largely invisible to those in the Colombo bubble … we are just like everyone else,” he says. It was this ‘bubble’ that prompted him to use his art in his own neighborhood to tell the story and to break the stigma that got him into trouble.

Together with artist Vicky Shahjahan, a roommate, he started drawing portraits of people who lived nearby on the walls along the alleys. Parilojithan Ramanathan, an artist from Batticaloa, joined them. They all agreed, are people. They decided to call their project “We are from here”.

Slave Island, known as one of the oldest settlements of Malaysian Muslims in Sri Lanka, owes its name to the time when Dutch settlers brought slaves to Sri Lanka. The name bothers some, but not Mr. Rahman. “It is a reminder of our troubled history here. It is something that we should not forget. ”

A history of harmony

Nowadays, Slave Island has a distinct, lively atmosphere, with centuries of history, cultural diversity and commercial activities, and it is home to hundreds of working class and trade community families, spread across ethnic groups. Well before ‘coexistence’ became a buzzword in Sri Lanka, after cycles of ethnic tensions and ensuing violence, Slave Island had done exactly that, though without a nice name. “Many of our families have a mixed-ethnic gender, you get a church, mosque, Buddhist temple and Hindu kovil here barely a few meters apart,” says Mr. Rahman, who is comfortably trilingual.

Mr. Rahman takes visitors, students and tourists on ‘art walks’ through the neighborhood and tells about the wall portraits – the people in them and their stories. In the clear images dominated by tones of yellow and orange, you meet residents, including a local entrepreneur, a rugby star and a dancer. The artists worked with each of their “topics”, talked with them for hours, recorded their stories – of growing up, of their work, beer parties and friendships. “We make a rough sketch on the iPad and show it to the person and only continue with the wall art if they approve it,” says Mr. Rahman.

The portraits differ from backgrounds ranging from bare, brick walls to newly painted colorful specimens. There are no muted yellow lights that shine from above, or neat black lines that frame them like in a gallery. The portraits share space with a line of faded clothing, small plants peeking out of the grooves in the walls and electrical meters waiting to be read. A Tamil film song by Ilaiyaraja blares from a nearby house, just like an evening prayer from the neighborhood mosque. A woman shreds a coconut at a stall, a group of little boys play football and two cats chase each other.

The walk takes you along many alleys, over busy intersections and old shop houses that are now under increasing pressure from developers. High-rise apartments move heritage structures quickly. Hundreds of residents are already forced to give up their old houses and land. They only obtained alternative housing after a fight.

“Our neighborhood changes every day before our eyes. By means of these portraits and the stories of people in them, we hope to document what is left of our area before it is destroyed by development, “says the artist, who has worked with his personal means until now. Wary of external funding, in particular from NGOs, he says: “We have no control over what they do with our work. It’s no longer about our neighborhood. Then it’s not our stories.”

The author is the correspondent of the Hindu Colombo.

