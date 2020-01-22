USDA Livestock Forage Ram program is approaching the KWKT deadline

advertisement

Posted: Jan 22 2020 / 8:49 AM CST / Updated: Jan 22 2020 / 8:50 am CST

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The deadline for submitting an application for payment for financial assistance through the Livestock Forage Disaster Program is Thursday, January 30.

Gary Six, the Executive Director of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Texas, reminds farmers and farmers to submit their application before the closure of the grazing losses company incurred in 2019 as a result of drought.

advertisement

114 Texas counties met qualifying drought classifications that were eligible for 2019 assistance with spring disasters for improved grass, native grass and pasture loss of sorghum.

For drought losses, an eligible livestock farm must own or lease grassland or grassland that is physically located in a district that meets the US drought monitor’s drought intensity criterion.

Eligible livestock includes alpacas, cattle, buffalo / bison, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, moose, horses, goats, llamas, reindeer or sheep that have grazed the eligible pasture or pasture during normal grazing. period of time.

A map of eligible provinces for LFP drought can be found on the FSA website.

Contact your local FSA office for more information or to make an appointment to submit a payment request. Go to boeren.gov to find a local office

. (TagsToTranslate) Drought

advertisement