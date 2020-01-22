Usage scenarios that your BSS should handle with the advent of 5G

advertisement

Given that an expanded family of new technologies continues to drive digital transformation fever around the world, we look forward to a long-cherished nitrous oxide injection that opens up a completely new competitive environment for providers of ICT solutions and their customers. Say “Hello” to 5G.

5G networks, celebrated as the next important milestone for mobile and wireless communication, have already caused turmoil in the world to maintain the lead in connectivity and to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities that this brings.

The technology offers a 20-fold increase in the theoretical top speed of the existing network and could open the door to a variety of new technologies such as cloud gaming, intelligent devices and autonomous vehicles during operation. Over the next few years, we can expect 5G low-latency connectivity to undoubtedly lead to an increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, escalating advanced machine-to-machine field operations ( M2M) leads.

Stay with the crowd

As the 5G saga takes shape, telecommunications operators around the world have to decide how they fit. I would argue there has never been a better time to move from a communications service provider (CSP) to a digital service provider (DSP). The advent of transformation technologies will always be an opportunity for companies in their orbit. However, monetizing such innovations can be problematic if the right Business Support System (BSS) is not in place. And remember that we live in the age of the millennial consumer. The trouble-free connection of your infrastructure with the digital native is part of the optimal user experience (UX). Future market-leading DSPs forget this at their own risk.

According to a TM Forum report, up to two thirds (67 percent) of total sales with 5G use cases – beyond the mere improvement of mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA) – depend on the OSS / BSS transformation , As a result, communication service providers have to redesign their BSS in key areas in order to take advantage of the opportunities offered by new technologies. Adapting BSS to support 5G services affects real-time domains such as rating, fee collection, and policy control. Complex usage scenarios require the integration of many other systems, and operators must ensure that a single BSS can cover them. Let’s look at four use cases.

Internet of things

5G enables faster access to the Internet connection and also affects the number of devices that can connect to a network. As 5G becomes available, IoT devices, services and offerings will continue to evolve. With IoT, companies such as airlines, agricultural professionals and warehouses can improve their ability to make smart decisions in real time. 5G’s low latency is very appealing when trying to deploy this type of system, but it’s not only important to have an IoT-flowing BSS that understands what and how it is delivered. It is also important that the solution offer flexible monetization of the network to manage fees and policies for different types of devices in the field.

Cooperation with service partners

In the age of content, digitally savvy, discerning consumers are the new subscriber base. In order to be able to offer the one-stop shop they want, the DSP must hire allied application service providers (ASPs) and over-the-top service providers (OTT) in order to offer a comprehensive 5G experience. By integrating with the Service Capability Exposure function (SCEF), your BSS solution should give content providers the opportunity to create new package offers for subscribers at will and to better control delivery. This enables the provision of free data traffic for special marketing campaigns and improvement of the quality of ASP traffic detection.

The benefits of these partnerships extend to both the operator and the partners and are filtered down to the subscribers. Both companies can now manage service quality instead of just the operator. Content providers can create new package offers for users and control their delivery at will, so that they can improve their content and make it more attractive to the subscribers of the operators.

At the same time, the BSS platform must have a reliable PRM (Partner Relationship Management) solution to ensure that application services, content providers and other partners can be integrated seamlessly and efficiently.

Legacy Wi-Fi spare

When the market share is redistributed between fixed line and cellular services, the DSPs have to decide how to manage it. If mobile access over 5G enables very stable connections at lightning speed, subscribers are unlikely to use older services such as Wi-Fi or broadband at home. Your BSS must be able to provide options for setting up new usage fee models when you phase out the old and initiate the new.

eSIM subscription management

Younger consumers are so demanding that they appear to have convinced the telecommunications market to switch providers at short notice. While networks and handsets that already have eSIM (Embedded SIM) are not yet widespread, change is coming and 5G could accelerate its adoption. Working with eSIM and managing subscribers and devices not only requires flexible BSS, but also unprecedented interoperability and collaboration among industry players in the global telecommunications market. TeleChain Broker, a joint solution developed by Nexign and its partner, is a blockchain-based marketplace for digital service providers with a BSS connectivity kit that can be used to create new roaming products and complex bundles, including digital non- Telco services.

Get ready for the sprint

For all industry providers, including infrastructure, applications and BSS-5G, the launch is a serious opportunity to not only maintain market share, but also to significantly expand it. Only suppliers of new generation systems with future-proof architecture and a clear vision of how sales growth can be achieved for CSPs will be considered in future projects. Providers must provide systems that support telecommunications in converged scenarios and in different network types on their way into the era of 5G and IoT monetization.

The 5G revolution, like all revolutions, carries the weight of inevitability. Now that the race has started, it will only benefit those who recognize the integration gaps in their own home and adjust their BSS to the emerging unlimited possibilities.

Alexey Vedin, director of Network Monetization Products, Nexign

