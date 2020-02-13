A US Navy warship confiscated weapons believed to be of Iranian “design and manufacture”, including 150 anti-tank missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, the US military said Thursday.

In a statement, the military said that the guided missile cruiser Normandy boarded a dhow, a traditional sailing ship, in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

“The weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), Iranian copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs,” the statement said.

“Other weapon parts seized on board the Dhow were Iranian in design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles,” it said.

The military said the weapons seized on Sunday were “identical” to those seized by another US warship in November.

Last year, guided missile destroyer Forrest Sherman confiscated advanced missile parts, believed to be linked to Iran, from a boat he had stopped in the Arabian Sea.

In recent years, US warships have intercepted and confiscated Iranian weapons that are likely to be used by Houthi fighters in Yemen.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

According to a United Nations resolution, Tehran is prohibited from delivering, selling, or transferring weapons outside the country unless the Security Council has approved it. A separate UN resolution on Yemen prohibits the delivery of weapons to Houthi leaders.

The Houthis have built their arsenal with local manufacturing, foreign expertise and parts smuggled in from Iran, their ally and elsewhere. The conflict in Yemen is seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.