US teachers prosecute after jetliner dumps fuel at schools

Lawyer Gloria Allred, bottom left, listens while one of the four teachers talks about her experiences when a jetliner threw fuel over their school.

Four teachers from a Los Angeles area school in the US sued Delta Air Lines on Friday and said they were exposed to aircraft fuel when an aircraft with engine problems dumped its fuel over a densely populated area, including several schools, while making an emergency return to it airport.

At a press conference the teachers described the fuel as drizzle as raindrops with “overwhelming” vapors. They said their students screamed and cried in panic.

“The plaintiffs could feel the fuel on their clothing, their flesh, their eyes and their skin,” said the teachers’ lawyer, Gloria Allred, who noted that her office could add teachers or students to the lawsuit.

“Fuel also penetrated their mouth and nose and caused a long-lasting and severe irritation and a lasting and harmful taste and odor,” Allred said.

Officials have said that nearly 60 school children and teachers were exposed to the smelly vapor and were examined for minor skin and lung irritations and told to wash with soap and water. No one was taken to a hospital.

The teachers said they sought medical treatment after the incident and suffered physical and emotional pain.

The lawsuit filed by the four teachers at Park Avenue Elementary School at Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified compensation.

The plaintiffs, Lisette Barajas, Laura Guzman, Mariana De La Torre and Anabel Samperio, appeared at the press conference with their lawyer, but refused to be identified individually when they spoke.

Delta refused to comment on the ongoing trial.

Also on Friday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the US governmental body that controls air pollution for parts of Southern California, has committed a violation of Delta for the fuel dump.

The agency claims that the fuel caused a nuisance. Violations can lead to civil fines or lawsuits.

The airline said earlier that flight 89 to Shanghai had an engine problem after taking off and had to return quickly to Los Angeles International Airport.

Children who cover their nose and mouth leave the school where several people were treated for exposure to aircraft fuel at Park Avenue Elementary School.

The Boeing 777-200 landed safely after driving back over Los Angeles while dumping 56,800 liters of fuel to reach a safe landing weight.

The weight of a full load of fuel involves the risk of a jetliner being damaged during landing, which can be expensive for an airline to repair. Even if there is no damage, airlines try to avoid being overweight because they have to inspect aircraft, putting them out of service.

Not much is known about the health effects of kerosene-type jet fuel exposure, according to the Federal Health and Human Services Department. Studies with military personnel suggest that it may affect the nervous system, but that research involved people who always work around jet fuel. Rats receiving kerosene did not show an increase in tumors, the agency said in a 2017 summary.

Firefighter / paramedics walk among a group of ambulances parked by Park Avenue Elementary School after jet fuel was dumped at the school in California.

The crew sent the radio that the jet had to return due to a compressor stop, a potentially serious problem. The pilot or co-pilot initially said that a fuel dump was not necessary, but the aircraft later started delivering fuel flows from its wings.

The airline said it immediately started investigating, but no detailed information has been released about the situation the pilots are facing.

The Federal Aviation Administration also investigates the fuel dump and cites procedures that “call for dumping of fuel over designated uninhabited areas, usually at higher altitudes, so that the fuel sprays and spreads before it reaches the ground.” “

