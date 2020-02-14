A ceasefire was widely expected, and President Donald Trump fundamentally approved the deal.



A senior official said on Friday that the United States and the Taliban had signed a ceasefire that will come into force “very soon” and could lead to the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

The official said the agreement to “reduce violence” over seven days, followed by the start of all-Afghan peace talks within 10 days, was “very specific” and would cover the entire country, including the Afghan armed forces.

Developments came when Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo and Defense Minister Mark Esper met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Munich on Friday. You spoke on the sidelines of an international security forum in Munich.

A ceasefire was widely expected, and President Donald Trump fundamentally approved the deal, which, according to official sources, could lead to significant troop withdrawals from Afghanistan.

The final details have been drawn up in the past few days by a special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad and representatives of the Taliban in Doha, Qatar. Khalilzad was in Munich and attended the meeting between Pompeo and Esper, as did General Scott Miller, the commander of the international armed forces in Afghanistan.

Those familiar with the outline of the plan demand that the week-long ceasefire be successfully completed within 10 days of the start of the all-Afghan negotiations to set the road map for the country’s political future.

Officials have put aside claims that a Taliban ultimatum forced her hand. And they found that despite Trump’s campaign promise to pull American troops out of Afghanistan and elsewhere, the Republican president has wiped out previous deals that appeared narrow in response to attacks on armed forces.