Share prices rose on Monday as Wall Street investors posted mostly solid fourth-quarter corporate earnings in the United States, looking beyond concerns about the potential supply chain disruption from the corona virus outbreak.

What are the main indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, + 0.22%

rose 65 points to 29,169, an increase of 0.2%. The S&P 500 index

SPX, + 0.32%

improved by 11 points or 0.3% to 3,338. The Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.66%

rose 64 points, or 0.7%, to 9,584, a new intraday record.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are less than a percentage point from their last record closings last Thursday.

What is driving the market?

Stocks recovered from worries about the spread of the corona virus as investors focused on strong US corporate earnings. The good mood continued on Monday as investors watched developments around the spread of the disease in China and beyond.

“The result seems to be the story,” Sahak Manuelian, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities, told MarketWatch. “They were pretty strong, the numbers are a bit better and the leadership looks okay too. This market is really busy. “

The expectation that the US Federal Reserve would be able to support the economy under difficult financial conditions if the corona virus reached the US also helped to support the stocks. Investors say a continuation of ultra-loose monetary policy could explain the separation between depressed long-term bond yields, a sign that investors are piling up in port assets, and record highs in key equity benchmarks.

“Corona virus concerns remain widespread,” said Arnim Holzer, macro strategist at EAB Investment Group, stressing that bonds are more likely to confirm these concerns than stocks. “The Fed’s liquidity support can help support valuations,” said Holzer about stock prices. But added that “ultimately subdued Asian GDP growth and profit expectations” will be important to watch.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury Statement

TMUBMUSD10Y, -2.01%

The yield decreased by 3.2 basis points to 1.546%. Bond prices move in reverse to yields.

Chinese factories officially reopened on Monday, but local government efforts to limit the spread of the virus have resulted in some companies remaining closed. A longer closure could exacerbate the slowdown and upward movement in the country’s global supply chains, which rely on Chinese manufacturers to keep retailers in stock.

China’s health ministry said Monday that another 3,062 cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of mainland to 40,171. The death toll increased from 97 to 910, exceeding the 774 attributable to severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS], a 2003 virus outbreak in China.

Meanwhile, the director general of the World Health Organization warned on Sunday that countries outside of China should be prepared for the spread of the coronavirus in order to accelerate.

The winning season is in its final stages this week. After nearly two-thirds of the S&P 500 companies reported by Friday, FactSet now expects profits to grow in the fourth quarter.

Which companies are in focus?

Shares of Brands International Inc , QSR + 2.30% Burger King and Popeyes’ parent company grew 2% after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations. This was triggered by the “transformative” growth at Popeyes, which was due to the popularity of the chain’s chicken sandwich.

, Shares of Allergan PLC AGN, + 0.83% Adjusted earnings and sales increased 1.6% in the fourth quarter, exceeding expectations.

HP Inc. HPQ, + 1.04% Shares rose 1.2% Xerox Holdings Corp. XRX, + 1.20% increased its offer price for the computer manufacturer to $ 24 per share. Xerox shares also rose 1.2%.

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc. SPG, + 0.58% rose 0.5% after it was announced that a mall contract had been signed REIT Taubman Centers Inc. TCO, + 53.20% in a deal worth around $ 3.6 billion. Simon pays $ 52.59 per Taubman share for a 51% premium over the closing price on Friday. Taubman Centers Inc. shares rose 53.2%.

rose 0.5% after it was announced that a mall contract had been signed Shares of Slack Technologies Inc , WORK, + 14.88% rose 16% on Monday after a report indicated this International Business Machines Corp. ., IBM, -0.32% Around 350,000 of its employees are to have access to the workplace communication service.

, Tesla Inc , TSLA, + 2.13% Shares rose above $ 800 on Monday and then retreated after Morgan Stanley said that switching to electric vehicles from combustion engines could be worth $ 25 trillion in the next few decades.

, Carpooling Lyft Inc , LYFT, + 6.71% were higher after the analyst from Northcoast Research upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

, L Brands Inc, LB, + 0.85% Shares were higher after it was reported that the retailer was about to sell its troubled Victoria’s Secret brand to a private equity firm.

How do other markets act?

The oil price went down. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in March

CLH20, -1.67%

fell 82 cents, or 1.7%, to $ 49.48 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Gold in precious metals for delivery in April

GCJ20, + 0.39%

Comex increased $ 6.30 to $ 1,579.40 an ounce.

The US dollar

DXY, + 0.15%

rose 0.2% compared to a basket of its six main trading counterparts.

In Europe, the shares rose somewhat on Monday with the Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP, + 0.07%

by less than 0.1%. In Asia, the stocks were mixed overnight. The China CSI 300

000300, + 0.41%

gained 0.4%, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 lost 0.6%.