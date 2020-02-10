The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of an $ 1.867 billion Integrated Air Defense Weapons System (IADWS) to India.

The potential sale that takes place via the FMS route (Foreign Military Sales) is now being examined before the US Congress. Congress has 30 days to object to the sale.

“The integrated air defense weapon system, also known as the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), provides integrated air defense and is currently deployed in Washington, DC,” said a U.S. State Department spokesman.

“The IADWS system includes radar, launch, targeting and guidance systems, advanced air-to-air (AMRAAM) and medium-range Stinger missiles, and related equipment and support,” said the spokesman.

The government had asked to buy an IADWS that consisted of five AN / MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems. 118 AMRAAM AIM-120C-7 / C-8 missiles; three AMRAAM guidance sections; four AMRAAM control departments and 134 Stinger FIM-92L missiles, according to the State Department.

Also included are 32 M4A1 rifles; 40,320 M855 5.56mm cartridges; Fire distribution centers (FDC); Handheld remote terminals; Electrical optical / infrared (EO / IR) sensor systems; AMRAAM Non-Development Instrument Units (NDI-AIU); Multispectral target system model A (MTS-A); Canister launcher (CN); High Mobility Launchers (HML); Dual Mount Stinger (DMS) air defense systems; Stinger Rapid Ranger installed air defense systems in vehicles, the statement said.

Communication equipment, test and training equipment as well as documentation as well as technical and logistical support are also part of the package, according to the statement.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.