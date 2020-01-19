US screen passengers from China for new illness

advertisement

Three American airports will screen passengers arriving from central China for a new virus that has caused dozens of diseases, killed two, and has been worried about an international outbreak.

Centers for disease control and prevention say they are going to record temperatures and ask about the symptoms of passengers at three American airports that have traveled from the outbreak city of Wuhan.

advertisement

Officials estimate that around 5,000 passengers will complete the process in the coming weeks at Kennedy Airport in New York City and Los Angeles and San Francisco airports.

At the end of last month, doctors began to see a new type of viral pneumonia – fever, cough, breathing difficulties – in people who were working at or visiting a food market on the outskirts of Wuhan. More than 45 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in Asia, most in Wuhan, including two deaths – at least one involving a previous medical condition. Officials have said that it has probably spread from animals to humans, but has not been able to exclude it from spreading from person to person.

READ MORE:

* China reports 4 more cases of fatal viral pneumonia

* Mystery disease infected dozens in China, Hong Kong ‘not SARS’

* American man “at the door of death” after lung failure due to vape

Lauren DeCicca

Thai public health officials perform thermal scans on passengers arriving from Wuhan, China at Suvarnabumi Airport in Bangkok. US officials now screen Wuhan passengers at three US airports.

So far, the risk to the American public has been considered low, but the CDC wanted to be prepared and take precautions, said the CDCs Dr. Martin Cetron.

“The sooner we detect a case, the better we can protect the public, and the more we can understand about this virus and its risk of spreading it.”

It is always possible that a virus can mutate to become more dangerous. It is also likely that more cases will pop up around the world, another CDC official said. Nancy Messonnier.

The CDC sends in 100 staff members to handle airport impressions. Passengers who appear to be infected are being tested for flu or other possible causes. The plan is to place them in a nearby hospital until doctors know what they are dealing with, to prevent possible spread of the new virus. Specialized tests for the virus can take a day for the results, CDC officials said.

Getty Images

A man wears a mask as he drives past the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market associated with cases of Coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia have begun screening incoming air passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, both of which reported cases of the disease to people who had come from Wuhan. Traveling is unusually heavy at the moment because people travel to and from China to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The CDC said the airport investigations are part of an attempt to better detect and prevent the virus of the same family of bugs that caused an international outbreak of SARS and MERS that started in 2002 and 2012.

The CDC did not screen incoming passengers during those outbreaks, and some public health experts wondered if they should.

“It is not a particularly effective intervention – and it may provide a false sense of security,” Dr. said. Kamran Khan, a researcher from the University of Toronto who has studied airport investigations during the outbreaks of SARS and Ebola.

Getty Images

Medical staff transfers patients to Wuhan’s Jin Yintan Hospital.

Screeners are likely to mark many people with other germs – it is flu season in the northern hemisphere – while they are missing infections from the new virus. Experts think it can take up to two weeks between the time someone is infected and when they have a fever and other symptoms.

The only other time the CDC carried out airport investigations was in 2014, when health officials screened thousands of passengers from three West African countries for Ebola, but found no illnesses. One passenger who was infected but had no symptoms passed the screening and then developed symptoms upon arrival in the United States.

Some have argued that such measures have less to do with good science than with politicians hoping to convince the public that the government is doing something to protect them.

Cetron rejected that idea. “There is a broad consensus that we should do this now,” he said, among both political and government scientists.

Andy Wong

A health officer oversees passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong.

Passengers who have no symptoms receive cards that tell who to contact for health care if they develop symptoms later.

That’s important, Khan said. “Informing travelers about the disease and letting them know what to do if they get sick after they leave the airport can be very useful,” because it can speed up proper precautions for diagnosis, treatment, and isolation, he said.

Health authorities this month identified the bug as a new type of corona virus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the cold; others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more serious diseases.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the coronavirus family, but Chinese state media say the disease in Wuhan is different from coronaviruses that have been identified in the past. Previous laboratory tests ruled out SARS and MERS – respiratory syndrome in the Middle East – as well as flu, bird flu, adenovirus and other common lung infectious germs.

CDC officials said last Friday that they are not sure if China has started screening passengers before boarding aircraft to travel abroad, but it has been discussed.

New York and San Francisco airports each receive three direct flights from Wuhan, Cetron said. Los Angeles International receives a significant number of passengers who embark on their journeys in Wuhan but change planes in Beijing.

advertisement