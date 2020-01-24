US restrict visas for pregnant women to curb birth tourism - News

advertisement

The enforcement of the new rule can be problematic.



President Donald Trump opened a new front in his fight against immigration on Thursday, except for issuing visas to pregnant women who wanted to enter the United States for so-called “birth tourism.”

advertisement

When the move was announced on Friday, the White House said foreigners were using visas to “automatically and permanently secure American citizenship for their children by giving birth on American soil.”

“The integrity of American citizenship must be protected,” said White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham in a statement.

Temporary B-1 and B-2 visitor visas would no longer be issued to “aliens who wish to enter the United States for” birth tourism, “according to the White House.

Calling the practice “a striking loophole in immigration”, she argued that action against “birth tourism” was both for public security and national security, and for maintaining the “integrity of our immigration system”.

“The birth tourism industry threatens to overload valuable hospital resources and is full of criminal activities, as reflected in federal prosecutions,” it said.

“Closing this striking loophole in immigration will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the United States against the national security risks created by this practice,” the White House said.

“It will also protect US taxpayers from transferring their hard-earned dollars to finance the direct and downstream costs of birth tourism,” it said.

The US Constitution automatically guarantees US citizenship to anyone born on US territory.

Trump has made restricting illegal immigration a top priority of his administration and has threatened in the past to abolish citizenship from birthright.

Under the new rule, a US consular officer will “refuse a B non-immigrant visa to a foreign national he or she has reason to believe he is planning to travel to the United States for the purpose of giving birth in the country.

The enforcement of the new rule can be problematic.

A Foreign Ministry official told reporters that “consular officers did not ask all female applicants whether they are pregnant or intend to become pregnant.”

“Officers may not require any pregnancy tests,” the official added.

The official said that it is estimated that every year thousands of children in the United States were born to women who came to the country with B visas and that the number increased.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, 33,000 babies were born from “birth tourism” between mid-2016 and mid-2017. The total number of annual births in the United States is around 3.8 million.

A year ago, law enforcement agencies announced that they had broken up three networks that allowed Chinese nationals to give birth in California.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, some “birth tourism” operators charge up to $ 100,000 for women who want to have a baby on American soil.

advertisement