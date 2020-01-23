advertisement

The White House says President Donald Trump will be the first president to attend the annual anti-abortion meeting in Washington, the March for Life.

Mr Trump has made it a priority to embrace social conservatives, in particular with regard to abortion. In recent years, he has sent members of his administration to speak during the march and has spoken via a video link. He is going personally to this week’s event.

“Until Friday … Big Crowd!” Mr. Trump tweeted on Wednesday while returning to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

“We are so excited that he personally experiences how passionate our marchers are about the life and protection of the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life.

This year’s rally comes just a few weeks before the US Supreme Court is handling its first major abortion case since the addition of two judges named by Mr. Trump. The case is likely to show whether the court – more conservative since the arrival of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – is now prepared to weaken Roe’s decision against Wade in 1973 that established a national right to abortion.

