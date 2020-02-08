KABUL, Afghanistan – American and Afghan military personnel were fired upon during an operation in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

Several U.S. personnel were either injured or killed, but the exact number and other details were not disclosed, said the U.S. official, who agreed to discuss the incident on condition of anonymity.

A U.S. military spokesman, Colonel Sonny Leggett, said in a statement that both Afghan and US personnel were “directly fired”.

“We are evaluating the situation,” said Leggett, without disclosing any victims or other details.

The Taliban and the Islamic State Group both work in the eastern province of Nangarhar. The incident happened when Washington sought to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.

Washington’s ambassador for peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, has met with Taliban representatives in Middle Eastern Qatar in recent weeks. He is seeking an agreement to reduce hostility to sign a peace agreement to begin negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, President Donald Trump referred to the peace talks and said US soldiers were not meant to act as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“We have made tremendous progress in Afghanistan thanks to the determination and bravery of our warriors, and peace talks are now underway,” he said.

