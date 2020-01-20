US Navy to honor aircraft carrier in honor of hero, Doris Miller | KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas. On Monday, January 20, a usually forgotten hero from the Pearl Harbor attacks will receive a lasting reward for his heroism.

The US Navy will name an aircraft carrier after veteran, Doris Miller.

This is the 2nd ship named in his honor and the 1st ship named after an African-American.

“It’s an honor to even be here [in Pearl Harbor], to even have something like that going on,” says Nicht Flosetta Miller in a telephone conversation.

Miller, a Waco resident, was a Navy Mess employee on the USS West Virginia.

In 1941, the Pearl Harbor attacks, Miller came into action when he manned the ship’s guns to fight aircraft and he also helped wounded sailors. Two years later he died at the age of 24, when his ship sank.

“To me, he is famous for his courage, strength and what he did,” Flosetta adds.

Thomas B. Modly said in a statement, acting defense minister:

“Doris Miller stood for everything that is good about our nation and his story deserves to be remembered”

It is still unknown what time the ceremony will take place on Monday.

