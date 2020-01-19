US Navy airmen return to Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – More than 100 US Navy pilots returned to their home base at Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station on Sunday.

The pilots returned after their nearly ten-month deployment as part of Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW-7) assigned on board the nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) aircraft carrier.

USS Since 1 April 2019, Abraham Lincoln has been supporting efforts in the field of maritime security cooperation in the US operations areas 5th, 6th and 7th fleet.

12 pilots and 12 Weapons Systems Officers assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 103 (VFA-103) the “Jolly Rogers” first arrived at Naval Air Station Oceana with 12 F / A-18F “Super Hornets”.

VFA-143 the “Pukin Dogs”, with 12 pilots and 12 F / A-18E “Super Hornets”, also arrived in Oceana on Sunday.

Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121 (VAW-121), known as Bluetails, which arrived on Sunday 5 E-2D “Advanced Hawkeye” aircraft to Norfolk Naval Station.

The mission of the Bluetails is to provide early warning from the air, combat management in the air and command and control functions for the attack group and the joint commander of the armed forces.

