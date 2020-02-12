According to a new U.S. government report, the U.S. military has attempted to demote Islamist extremist groups in the vast Sahel region of West Africa and has only attempted to contain them as their deadly threat increases.

The Pentagon, State Department, and USAID Inspectors General’s quarterly report released this week is the first that has not been rated as an increase in interest in the U.S. military’s activities in Africa. Security allies are concerned as the United States considers cutting troops across the continent to counter China and Russia elsewhere in the world.

Major concerns in Africa include the rapidly growing threat posed by several extremist groups in the sub-Saharan Sahel and the continuing threat posed by the Al Qaeda link Al-Shabab in Somalia, in which three Americans were killed in an unprecedented attack. Armed Forces in Kenya last month.

According to the report, constant pressure on extremist groups to weaken them is required, citing Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who compared this to lawn mowing. This, along with the often sluggish development of local partner armed forces, may require ongoing involvement of U.S. military resources, “the report added.

The new report also states that the U.S. Command for Africa has expressed concerns to the Pentagon Inspector General that some resources are being shifted from Somalia to the North African nation of Libya, where a conflict between rival governments is drawing the attention of powers like Russia and the United States Turkey has attracted itself.

According to the report, approximately 6,000 US military personnel are deployed across Africa, including 500 special forces in Somalia and approximately 800 in West Africa.

The security situation in Burkina Faso “worsens faster than anywhere else in the Sahel”, says the new report, citing AFRICOM. The West African nation stumbles under a growing number of extremist attacks as fighters advance from neighboring Mali. Hundreds of civilians have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled.

Extremist groups associated with the Islamic State Group and Al Qaeda in West Africa are “neither degraded nor reluctant,” warns the new report, citing AFRICOM.

The new U.S. military strategy has changed from trying to worsen or decrease the effectiveness of these extremist groups in the Sahel region, to trying to prevent them from increasing their membership and expanding into new areas, AFRICOM said Pentagon General Inspector at the end of December at 31

Mali’s president told the French media this week that his government is now in contact with leaders of the most active extremist group, the Al Qaeda-affiliated JNIM, a sign that troubled West African countries are considering various options, including negotiating the threat contain.

JNIM has approximately 1,000 to 2,000 fighters, and its goal is to “unite all terrorist groups in the Sahel and eliminate western influence in the region,” the new US report said.

The U.S. military in the Sahel region is largely supporting the military in France and local countries in their struggle against the extremists.

France recently announced that it would increase its troop presence to over 5,000 and began to arm its drones while French leaders urged the US to reduce its military presence.