CHICAGO (AP) – The U.S. men’s soccer team will play an exhibition against Wales in Cardiff on March 30th.

The game announced on Friday follows a friendly against the Netherlands on March 26 in Eindhoven.

This is the second game between the US team and Wales. The Americans won 2-0 on March 26, 2003 in San Jose, California.

The Americans will play their opening game of 2020 against Costa Rica in Carson, California on February 1. Major League Soccer players are mainly used. The games in Europe take place on FIFA dates, so that coach Gregg Berhalter can choose from the full player pool.

The US is preparing for a semi-final of the CONCACAF Nations League against Honduras in June and the start of World Cup qualification in September.

