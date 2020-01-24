US manufacturing managers' index for manufacturing reached a 3-month low in January

advertisement

Getty Images

Workers in a steel mill in Portage, Indiana.

The payment: The IHS Markit Flash manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to a 3-month low in January, while the service PMI improved to its highest level since last March.

advertisement

The purchasing manager index for flash production fell from 52.4 in January to 51.7 in January, while the purchasing manager index for services rose from 52.8 in December to 53.2.

A value above 50 indicates that conditions are improving. The flash metric is based on approximately 85% of the final number of responses received each month.

What happened: Manufacturing companies saw a slower improvement in operating conditions. Both domestic and foreign customer demand declined. In the service sector, sales increased for the third month in a row.

In separate reports, the UK economy returned to growth as the IHS Markit Composite PMI rose from 49.3 in December to 52.4. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing in the euro area rose by 1.5 points to 47.8 points, the highest level since April.

The big picture: The decline in the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index contradicts a burgeoning optimism about the sector that has been gushing lately, especially after the Empire State and Philly Fed polls had surprised in January.

What Markit said: “Production isn’t out of the woods yet,” said Sian Jones, an economist at IHS Markit.

Market reaction: The S&P 500 index

SPX, + 0.04%

rose 1.6 points early on Friday.

advertisement