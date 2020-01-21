US journalist released after false allegations of reporting for Haaretz - Middle East News in Lebanon

advertisement

A freelance American journalist who was arrested in Lebanon for suspected of broadcasting live protests to an Israeli news agency was released, the journalist said Tuesday.

24-year-old Nicholas Frakes told The Associated Press that he was released from almost two days in prison after an official Lebanese investigation found that he was innocent.

advertisement

Security forces arrested Frakes on Sunday evening on suspicion of sending live material to the Israeli hairnet. Lebanon and Israel are at war and prohibit their citizens from visiting or contacting the other country. Any contact is considered illegal.

Haaretz denied any connection to Frakes and said the video that the protests streamed on his Facebook page was a feed from an international news agency.

“I am happy that I have been released and very grateful for the love and support,” said Frakes, who has been living in Lebanon since December 2018. Frakes is originally from Alta Loma, California.

In a phone interview, Frakes said he was held in solitary confinement during his 42-hour detention in a small room after his phone, camera, and notebook were confiscated. After his release, he got all his belongings back.

“You were nice to me. When I needed to eat or drink a cigarette or something, they got it to me, but at the same time I was stuck in a room that had a window but was blocked so I couldn’t see whether it was day or night. ” said he said. “It was a mixed experience to be fair.”

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

He added that he was allowed to call his girlfriend and also received a call from an American diplomat.

The live video feed on Haaretz’s Facebook account was an official Reuters video feed. Haaretz did not receive this video directly from anyone other than Reuters.

In a statement released on Monday, Lebanese State Security said that Frakes was at the protest site near the parliament building, from where someone was broadcasting live for the Israeli newspaper. Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat referred him to military intelligence for questioning and investigation.

The arrest of Frakes occurred over the weekend amid violent riots near the Parliament building, which injured hundreds of people. Lebanon has had protests against the country’s political elite for three months, blaming protesters for decades of corruption and mismanagement.

The area in front of the Parliament was full of journalists, including many correspondents from international news agencies. International coverage of the three-month-old protests in Lebanon has increased in the past two days as the violence worsened.

advertisement