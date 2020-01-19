US imposes sanctions on Iranian general - News

advertisement

He accuses him of commanding units who blamed the killing of protesters in Iran in November 2019.



The US Department of Foreign Affairs has announced that it has imposed sanctions on a senior official of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

US on Saturday blacklisted Brigadier General Hassan Shahvarpour, a commander in Khuzestan province, who accused him of commanding units accused of killing demonstrators in Iran in November 2019, Xinhua reported, referring to the US Department of Foreign Affairs .

After the appointment, the blacklisted person and his immediate family members are not eligible to enter the US.

The last step of the US Department of Foreign Affairs was in the midst of high tensions between Washington and Tehran following the American murder of an Iranian military commander and the Iranian missile attack on US military bases in Iraq.

