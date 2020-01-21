US House of Representatives Pelosi visits Auschwitz before the anniversary - U.S. News

advertisement

The US President of Parliament Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation visited the site of the former Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau on Tuesday before the 75th anniversary of the liberation by the Soviet troops.

At the memorial in southern Poland, Pelosi laid wreaths on the death wall to which inmates were executed. She was accompanied by Elzbieta Witek, spokeswoman for the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, and the senate spokesman Tomasz Grodzki. You should have political talks later.

In a statement before her trip, Pelosi said that her visit to the World War II Memorial should “reaffirm America’s enduring commitment, our sacred promise: never again.”

“We must honor the memories of those who were murdered in this incomprehensible horror by constantly being vigilant against hatred and persecution today,” the statement said.

From Poland, Pelosi and the bipartisan delegation of six Congress members travel to Israel to attend a conference on the anniversary of the death camp liberation.

In 1940-45, around 1.1 million people were killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau, mainly Jews from all over Europe, but also Poles, Roma and Russian prisoners of war. It was liberated by the Red Army on January 27, 1945.

