US gun rights activists are preparing for violence in Virginia

US police scour the internet for clues about plans for chaos, workers secure chain links with pins around picturesque Capitol Square in Virginia, and a lawmaker even plans to hide in a safe home prior to what is expected to be an unprecedented force are by gun activists.

What arouses their anger in this once reliably conservative state is the new leadership of the Democratic majority and its plans to introduce a whole series of arms restrictions. This clash of old and new has set Virginia – determined to prevent a repeat of the Charlottesville violence in 2017 – to be zero in America’s furious debate about arms control.

DEAN HOFFMEYER

The Capitol State building in Virginia is surrounded by fencing in preparation for what is expected to be a massive gathering of US arms rights advocates on Monday.

The annual meeting of the Virginia Citizens Defense League in the Capitol usually only attracts a few hundred gun enthusiasts. Thousands of gun activists are expected this year. Second Amendment Groups have identified the state as a meeting point for the fight against what they see as a national erosion of arms rights.

“We won’t be silent anymore. We’re going to fight them in the courts and on the ground. The illegal laws they propose are simply unconstitutional,” said Timothy Forster, from Chesterfield, Virginia, an NRI member with one gun on his shoulder and another in his waistband when he was standing in front of a legislative office building earlier this week.

VCDL President Philip Van Cleave said he has heard of groups across the country who are planning to send members to Virginia, including Nevada-based extreme right-wing Oath Keepers, who has promised to organize and disarm armed possessions and militias. lead.

Extremist groups have covered social media and online forums with ominous messages and hinted at possible violence. The FBI said it had arrested three men associated with a violent white supremacist group Thursday who were planning to attend the Richmond meeting, according to a law enforcement officer who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for an asset. discuss research.

Democrats have permanently banned guns in Capitol, and Governor Ralph Northam announced a temporary state of emergency on Wednesday to ban all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square during the rally to prevent “armed militia groups storming our Capitol.” Gun rights groups have asked the Virginia Supreme Court to make Northam’s statement unconstitutional, but the court upheld the ban on Friday.

Northam said there were credible threats of violence – such as armed drones deployed across Capitol Square. On Friday, the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction, including for drones, above Capitol airspace during the rally.

The governor said that part of the rhetoric used by groups who are planning to attend Monday’s meeting is reminiscent of that before the white nationalist meeting in Charlottesville on May 13, 2017. One woman was killed and more than 30 others People were injured when a white supremacist drove his car in a crowd of demonstrators there.

The Virginia State Police, the Virginia Capitol Police and the Richmond Police all coordinate the event and have plans for a massive police presence at Monday’s meeting that will include both uniformed and civilian clad agents. The police intend to limit access to Capitol Square to only one entrance and has warned visitors to the collection that they may have to wait for hours to pass security.

Non-essential state personnel were told to stay away. Del. Lee Carter, a democratic socialist, said he plans to spend Monday at an undisclosed location due to threats he has received.

“I’m not interested in martyrdom,” tweeted Carter.

Northam regretted that such precautionary measures were needed for what has been a peaceful annual event, but said pro-gun activists have “let go of something bigger, something that they may not be able to control”.

The pushback against proposed new arms restrictions began immediately after Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. A large part of the opposition has focused on a proposed ban on assault weapons that would hit thousands of owners of the popular AR-15 style rifles. One version of the bill, which Democrats later rejected, would have required the current owners of the guns to surrender them or receive criminal prosecution.

That bill was the spark that created the massive pushback, according to Senator Creigh Deeds, one of the few moderate Democrats left in Virginia and representing rural areas.

“That put people who like to set passions on fire to say,” Look, they’re really coming after your weapons, they’re coming after you, “Deeds said.

Thousands of gun owners throughout the state have packed municipal meetings to encourage local officials to declare their communities “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” as opposed to “unconstitutional” arms restrictions such as universal background controls. More than 125 cities, towns, and counties have approved resolutions for shrines in Virginia.

Supporters of arms control have meanwhile also flocked to Richmond to show their support for the proposed legislation. More than 200 volunteers with Moms Demand Action held a rally on January 6.

Janet Woody, a retired librarian from Richmond and a mother’s volunteer, said she believes the proposed legislative package can help reduce gun violence.

“I just feel so angry and helpless about all these massacres,” she said. “You can call or write to your legislator, but there will come a time when you will just have to take to the streets.”

