Ohimai Amaize “Mr. Fix Nigeria” has been granted asylum in the United States of America, Premium Time reports.

The former presenter joined AIT in 2018 and anchored the popular morning program ‘Kakaaki Social’.

An alleged confrontation took place between the government and AIT, which led to the 24-hour closure by NBC, about multiple breaches of federal broadcasting guidelines.

Amaize, who claimed that his Nigerian security officers regularly threatened his life, fled to New York with his wife.

Amaize shared with Premium Times on Sunday that “I just received a message about my asylum approval,” he said via email.

“My forced departure from Nigeria last year was a very traumatic experience for me and my family. I am very happy and I thank God for this development, “he added.

