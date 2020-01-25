advertisement

The United States, which is in a tense confrontation with Iran in the Middle East, has prevented Iranians from entering the country on Thursday with trade and investment visas.

The U.S. citizenship and immigration authorities attributed the change to the termination of a contract with Iran in October 2018, which has been subject to U.S. sanctions against its nuclear and missile programs.

E-1 and E-2 immigrant visas allow nationals of other countries to enter the United States to conduct international trade or to invest large amounts of capital.

Iranians are no longer entitled to such a visa, the service said. Those who are already in the country with this visa must leave the country as soon as the approved stay has expired. It was not clear how many Iranians would be affected.

The little-known agreement was signed long before Iran’s Islamic Revolution of 1979, which made the two countries archenemies.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from a nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers in 2015 in May 2018 and again imposed sanctions on Iran. The death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in the US this month and an exchange of military strikes have brought tensions to a new level.

