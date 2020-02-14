MUNICH (AP) – The United States and the Taliban have agreed a temporary ceasefire that, if successful, would pave the way for an agreement that would bring American troops home from Afghanistan and end 18 years of war.

The peace agreement would call for negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict to begin next month, a possible nationwide ceasefire, and the Taliban commitment not to house terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, while setting a schedule for U.S. troops to withdraw ,

The ceasefire marks a milestone in efforts to end the longest-running conflict in America and to fulfill President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to bring US troops home from foreign conflicts. However, the prospects for real and lasting peace remain unclear.

Details were provided separately on Friday by a senior US official and a Taliban official, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US official said the seven-day “reduction in violence” agreement is “very specific” and covers the entire country, including Afghan government forces. There were indications that a formal announcement could be made at the weekend.

The official said the Taliban had committed to end street and suicide bombings and rocket attacks. If the Taliban fulfills its commitments, a peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban will be signed within 10 days.

The Taliban official said the signing was tentatively scheduled for February 29. The Afghan talks are scheduled to begin on March 10. The official said Germany and Norway had offered to host the talks, but no venue decision had been made.

This Taliban official said the deal would release 5,000 Taliban prisoners before the negotiations began.

Much will depend on the results of the all-Afghan negotiations, if and when they get underway. The presence of “spoilers” – those who are happy with the status quo – will remain a threat to peace efforts throughout the process, the senior US official admitted.

The gains that Afghan women and girls have made from Afghan soil since the fall of the Taliban months after the US military responded to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks by Osama bin Laden are also uncertain.

For the Taliban, however, the proposal is a way to gain the political legitimacy they never had when they came to power in the late 1990s.

The new developments came when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of an international security forum in Munich on Friday.

In order to deliver on his promise to release Taliban prisoners, Washington needs Ghani’s cooperation, who criticizes and complains about the way US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad conducted the talks with the Taliban and remains in the dark.

Ghani has also argued with his current government partner, Abdullah Abdullah, about who will represent Kabul at the negotiating table. Ghani has insisted that he lead the talks, while his political opponents and other prominent Afghans have asked for greater representation at the negotiating table.

The Taliban and those familiar with the details of the Afghan negotiations say that the Kabul representatives will include government officials, but they will face the Taliban as normal Afghans and not as government officials.

U.S. officials have not made public their first U.S. troop withdrawal schedule in Afghanistan, but it is expected that a reduction from the current approximately 12,000 to approximately 8,600 will begin after the signing of a U.S. Taliban agreement. This initial reduction is likely to span a period of weeks or months.

The Taliban official said that the withdrawal of foreign troops will begin gradually and will take 18 months.

A senior US military officer told a small group of reporters that US counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan against the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda are continuing separately from the ceasefire agreement. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive aspects of military operations before an expected announcement of the US-Taliban agreement.

He also said that the United States has sufficient resources to gather information to determine within seven days whether the Taliban is making good efforts to reduce violence, even if some limited acts of violence persist.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy called the US agreement a first step in the process on Friday.

“It will take a few weeks for this to unfold, but it is very encouraging that we are moving towards a political solution,” he replied to a question during the National Press Club speech.

A ceasefire was widely expected, and Trump fundamentally agreed to the deal, according to US officials.

The final details have been worked out by representatives of Khalilzad and Taliban in Doha, Qatar, in the past few days. Khalilzad was also in Munich, attending the Pompeo and Esper meeting, as was General Scott Miller, the commander of the US-led international armed forces in Afghanistan.

By MATTHEW LEE and KATHY GANNON Associated Press

Gannon reported from Islamabad. AP National Security Writer Robert Burns and Associated Press author Lolita C. Baldor from Washington contributed to this report.

