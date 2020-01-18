US agency investigates complaints about suddenly accelerated Tesla vehicles

advertisement

DETRIOT – The U.S. Auto Safety Agency is investigating allegations that all three Tesla electric vehicle models could suddenly accelerate on their own.

Brian Sparks of Berkeley, California requested an investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An agency document shows 127 complaints from owners to the government, including 110 accidents and 52 injuries.

The agency announced that it would investigate allegations covering approximately 500,000 Tesla vehicles, including models 3, S and X from model years 2013 to 2019. The agency’s investigation office will evaluate the petition and decide whether to initiate a formal investigation ,

“I am concerned that these complaints reflect a systemic defect that has not been investigated by NHTSA,” Sparks wrote to James Owens, acting NHTSA administrator. “I am also concerned that these potential shortcomings endanger the safety of Tesla drivers, their passengers, and the public.”

Messages were left on Friday for a comment from Tesla.

NHTSA is already investigating three accidents involving Tesla vehicles in December, in which three people were killed. The agency’s crash team sent teams to Gardena, California and near Terre Haute, Indiana to investigate two fatal accidents. Another crash in Connecticut is also under investigation.

Frank Borris, former head of NHTSA’s security deficiency investigation, said the number of complaints mentioned in the petition was unusual and warranted further investigation.

“I would definitely be interested in the sheer number of complaints,” said Borris, who now runs a vehicle safety consultancy.

Tesla owners communicate with other owners on internet forums and social media. This could affect the number of complaints, he said.

He said the timing of the petition was good because the agency needed to “dive deeper into Tesla’s security.”

Some of the unintentional acceleration complaints that still have to be checked by the NHTSA assume that the electronics of the cars have malfunctioned.

In his 69-page petition, Sparks analyzed the NHTSA complaints and found that many of the crashes occurred while the drivers were turning off the Teslas. He compared Tesla’s unintended acceleration complaint rate to other vehicles and found that Tesla was much higher.

Many of the reports, Sparks wrote, show that Tesla has refused to share data with vehicle owners after an accidental acceleration event. “It is clear that Tesla has the data and is aware of the problem,” Sparks wrote.

In a complaint, an owner in San Clemente, Calif., Told NHTSA that an X-Type SUV accelerated to full power on its own during a U-turn on a city street in November 2018. The driver had one foot on the brake, but the SUV accelerated in fractions of a second, according to the complaint. The driver claimed that something in Tesla’s system “triggered the sudden, spontaneous full acceleration that led to the collision.”

The SUV hit a parked vehicle, the airbags were inflated and, according to the complaint, the owner had a large bruise and several small bruises in the chest. Persons who file complaints with NHTSA are not listed in the agency’s database.

The driver asked the NHTSA to find out whether the Tesla complaints had common elements, including parking or turning at low speeds.

In another accident in May 2013, the owner of a Model S sedan in Thousand Oaks, California complained that the car suddenly accelerated when parking.

The Model S crossed a parking block and a curb and hit a cement light post. The airbags inflated, but no one was injured, the complaint said.

Three weeks after the crash, the owner received a letter from Tesla saying that the accelerator pedal was depressed to 48% just before the crash and to 98% at the time of the impact. The owner still believes that the car accelerated by itself, the complaint says.

Anyone can file a petition with the NHTSA to investigate an auto safety issue, and the agency said in a statement on Friday that it encourages people to raise concerns.

For the other accidents in Tesla that NHTSA is investigating, authorities are trying to determine whether the cars were powered by autopilot, a system that keeps a car on track, and a safe distance from other vehicles. The autopilot can also change lanes itself.

Regardless, the National Transportation Safety Board will hold a fatal crash hearing in Mountain View, California, on February 25, involving a Tesla powered by the company’s autopilot driver assistance system.

Tesla has repeatedly stated that its autopilot system is only intended to help drivers who still need to be attentive and ready to use at all times. The company believes that Tesla’s autopilot is safer than vehicles without an autopilot, but warns that the system does not prevent all accidents.

The NHTSA crash program has investigated 23 vehicle accidents that the agency believed were operated with a partially automated driver assistance system. Fourteen of these cases concerned Tesla models. The team investigates more than 100 accidents every year.

