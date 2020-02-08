The police have tried in urgent cases to find a missing high-risk man.

Grant Davey, 63, was last seen when he left his home address in Hyde, Tameside at 2:30 p.m. today (February 8).

He is described as a white man with short hair and a clean, shaved face.

He was wearing a two-tone gray North Face jacket, blue jeans, and brown walking shoes the last time he was seen.

The police say they are “urgently” trying to locate him and describe him as “risky”.

Officials urge people to “urgently” contact them when they discover him.

The call is disseminated on social media along with a picture of Mr. Davey.

In a post on the GMP Tameside South Facebook page, an official said: “We are concerned about the well-being of Grant Davey, a native of the Hyde region, and are urgently trying to track him down to ensure that he is safe and well goes.

“Grant was last seen today (08/02/19) at 2:30 p.m. when he left his home address in the Hyde area of ​​Tameside.

“He is described as a white man, 63 years old, short, fleeing hair, smoothly shaved and wearing a two-tone gray north face jacket, blue jeans and brown walking shoes.

“If you see Grant, please contact us immediately and quote Log 1771 from 08/02/2020. If possible, keep an eye on him and get in touch with you as soon as possible.”