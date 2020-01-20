advertisement

Urban One Founder and chairperson Cathy Hughes started laying the foundation stone for a company that is now 40 years old via Radio One. The ongoing trip will be celebrated next year Urban One Honors Next Monday, Ms. Hughes will tell in a new video how she made her dreams come true.

In the video that was used to prepare for the Urban One Honors show on MLK Day, Ms. Hughes tells how she grew up as a young woman and what it meant for her to overcome the doubts and barriers she faced as a black woman and single parent Mother faced to turn her vision for Radio One into reality.

As Ms. Hughes artfully states in the opening speech of the following video, “don’t let anyone talk about what God intended you to do.”

And so it is.

