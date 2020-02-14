The initiative is geared towards the long-term legacy of WUF-10.



Up to 400 trees were planted in Abu Dhabi as a living legacy of the World Urban Forum (WUF), which closed on Thursday.

Dr. took part in the tree planting initiative in Old Airport Park Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister for Climate Change and Environment. Badr Al Qubais, General Director of Abu Dhabi City Council; Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN Habitat; Ambassadors from different countries and many other dignitaries take part in the forum.

The initiative is in line with the long-term legacy of WUF-10 and coincided with the UAE Planting Week, an annual initiative to increase the country’s environmental impact and combat climate change by offsetting emissions.

The week-long forum, which ends on Thursday, brought together policymakers, mayors, ministers and experts from around the world to discuss the latest trends in sustainable urban development and address the challenges of rapid urbanization. More than 18,000 participants from 168 nations attended the event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (Adnec).

“This was a historic event that was the first of its kind in the Arab world. I am so overwhelmed by the reactions of the participants,” said Sharif at the tree planting event. She noted that the WUF in Abu Dhabi has replaced all previous forums regarding organization and participation and that the UAE has raised the bar for future events.

Sharif added, “Planting trees is such an important initiative because it is critical to protecting and preserving the environment. Trees give us oxygen, store carbon, stabilize the soil, and give life to the world’s wildlife.”

She noted that every WUF event always leaves a legacy so that future generations can experience the great efforts to promote sustainable urban development.

Lody Emrechs, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the United Arab Emirates, who planted about seven trees at the event, told the Khaleej Times that trees are “not only vital, but as the longest living species on earth” because they are part of urban development they deliver.” us a connection between past, present and future “.

