by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 30.12.2019 14: 11: 41.0

Lawrence points to the crowd after his touchdown run.

Angry

Trevor Lawrence is a dangerous Trevor Lawrence. Just ask Ohio State.

In a third game at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in the second quarter, Lawrence fell behind and was pinched by two Ohio state defenders. After the play, Lawrence lay down on the grass as Clemson Nation held its collective breath.

After a few minutes, Lawrence was able to get up and jog to the sideline when the fans finally exhaled. Ohio State defender Shaun Wade was called in to target the game that gave the Tigers the first goal. Replacement quarterback Chase Brice came for a game, but Lawrence trotted back onto the field for a round of applause.

From then on, Clemson won 29: 7 against Ohio State and Lawrence led the Tigers in a hurry with 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run for the Tigers’ second goal.

The hit served the Georgian-born and the entire Clemson offense as a wake-up call.

“Yes, I kind of think what you said, there is something true about it. It was just that they hit me and I was afraid that it was my collarbone for a second because I couldn’t feel it up around my shoulder and neck and my arm just went numb, ”said Lawrence. “It was just a really bad sting.”

As he jogged off the field, Lawrence imagined the Buckeyes celebrating because they thought they had thrown him out of the game.

“And then I kind of got angry because I knew they were over there and thought, okay, we blew him away,” said Lawrence. “They think they had all the momentum, so I thought I would just show up, I would let it run away, and I was pissed off too because I thought we were going to poke and then it turned out they called targeting and we had a chance to go back there, and we ended and scored a goal on that trip. But I was like that, man, from then on they thought they blew me away. I had a different kind of sharpness when I got up. “

Swinney said Lawrence was fearless.

“No, that’s just who he is. I mean he’s a fearless competitor. He has an incredible will to win that starts with his preparation, ”said Swinney. “I mean, if you work so hard on something, you invest so much in something that you don’t just give up, and he tirelessly prepares and only pays the price. All of a sudden – you will fight for it. I just saw what I already knew and that’s that he’s just an incredible competitor and a great, great leader, and he just has the will to win the special. It’s really.

“He has great faith and belief. He was a little angry that he had to come out and do a play, but he attacked all night. He just kept on attacking. ”

Many experts predicted during the game that Lawrence would not be able to continue fighting the Ohio State defenses, but in the fourth quarter there was Lawrence who struck and ultimately knocked out the Buckeyes.

“Yes, he’s 6’6”, 220 pounds, and he’s strong. He is a great runner. He just did a 67-yard touchdown against Ohio State and ran away from them, so I don’t know what else to say about it, “said Swinney.” You have a few guys who can handle this defense. I’ve said that all year round, he’s as confident in his legs as he is in his arm, and he’s grown in it. “But he can move. He can move easily. It was really like that all year round. He really did a lot of great games with his legs, crawled around, expanded games, and then only played it when it was necessary.

“But he made a few big pieces. Had some scramble games last night and obviously the quarterback draw was a huge game for us and kept it honest enough to do a few things, but we have to – we have to play better all along, again. But it’s just about winning the game, and I thought that was the best part of it. You had to go 94 meters against the country’s best defense to take the lead, and then you had to end the country’s first crime to win it, and so a championship game went on – Trevor led us down the field did a great job, only in four games. Super proud of him and we have to try one more to get him. “

