For over a decade, farmers in central Karnataka have been waiting for Bhadra waters to irrigate their land, and the cost of the project has risen sharply. The irrigation division’s revised estimates now estimate the cost to be £ 20,852 billion, a sharp increase from its original value of £ 5,985 billion in 2008.

Incidentally, this is the second cost revision for the project, which is expected to irrigate 2.25 lakh hectares in the water-dried Central Karnataka districts in Chitradruga, Tumakuru, Davangere and parts of Chikkamagaluru after the completion of the project. In addition, 367 tanks are said to be refilled to improve the groundwater position. Previously, in 2015, the state government approved the escalated cost of £ 12,340 crore for the project, which started in 2009.

Sources in the irrigation department indicated that the project’s time and cost were due to the release of forests and wildlife, particularly in NR. Pura and Tarikere areas in Chikkamagaluru. “The scope of the project has also grown over the years as drip irrigation has replaced flow irrigation. The land area in the command area has also doubled, ”said the official. The cost of buying land after 2014 also increased, he added.

In 2008, when the project started, only 21.5 tmcft of water should be used to irrigate 1.07 lakh of land in Chitradurga and fill 156 tanks. This would cost £ 5,985 crore under the 2006 to 2007 installment plan. With the expansion of the project scope, however, the costs also increased until 2015, when the second revision of the project costs was carried out on the basis of the tariff plan in the years 2012 to 2013. While the originally designed irrigation was replaced by drip irrigation, the land area in the Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts rose to 2.25 hectares.

In addition, the amount of water that was to be diverted from the Bhadra to the project rose to 29.9 tmcft.

25% executed

In the meantime, irrigation department sources indicated that of the current project cost of £ 12,340 million, approximately 25% or £ 3,400 million work has been done to date. According to an internal document, work on the Upper Bhadra Phase I project to lift 17.4 tmcft from the Tunga to the Bhadra reservoir, the tunnel work in Ajjampura that will carry water from the Bhadra reservoir, and the Tarikere irrigation project and the gravity channels under attack Chitradurga and Tumakuru are currently under construction.

“If the funds are available on time, it will take at least four years for the project to be completed. We now have the necessary freedom, including forests and wildlife, for the project. Land acquisition is still ongoing in various locations, ”said the source.

National project status pending

Karnataka urged the center to declare the project a “national project” because irrigation increased from 1.07 hectares to 2.25 hectares.

While the state government was aiming for national project status in 2015, this is still pending. “A proposal has already been made to the government of the Union, and that is with the Central Water Commission (CWC),” sources of the irrigation department said. Once this is explained, the center would provide a huge amount of funds.

Sources said that projects that are designed to irrigate more than 2 hectares are considered national projects.

