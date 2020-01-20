Upendra's double tonne has reeling Mumbai

advertisement

Upendra Yadav, the 23-year-old from Kanpur, entered the record books in style when the undefeated double dog of the wicket-keeper batsman Uttar Pradesh kept a tight grip on a faint Mumbai bowling on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group B tie.

Thanks to Upendra’s masterful 203 (239b, 27×4, 3×6) and his ability to hit the tail, Uttar Pradesh declared his first innings in a gigantic 625 for eight. Captain Ankit Rajpoot then hit twice towards the end of the fag to make Mumbai stagger at 20 for two.

The day started in a clear tone for Mumbai, with speed star Tushar Deshpande seeing the back of both nocturnal batsmen. Deshpande threw Akshadeep Nath with a yorker on the second ball of the day, before being left-handed Rinku Singh caught in front after changing the angle to round the wicket in the fifth over.

At 303 for six, Mumbai had hoped to limit UP to a total of 350. But Upendra’s attack, combined with the timid display of Mumbai with the ball and in the field, resulted in UP’s last three wickets doubling the number. Of the 322 points, UP scored 68.3 overs since the resignation of Rinku, Upendra gathered 195 in a hopeless win.

Contrasting partnerships

His three contrasting partnerships for the seventh, eighth and ninth wickets – with Saurabh Kumar (44 off 47b, 8×4), Rajpoot (32 off 63b, 5×4, 1×6) and Yash Dayal (41 no, 68b, 5×4, 2×6) – took the game away from Mumbai in each of the three sessions. While Upendra played the second violin for a flashy Saurabh, who survived two successful chances before hitting Royston Dias, during their 73-run stand, he protected Rajpoot against Deshpande for much of their 119-run partnership after the captain was hit on the helmet early.

After Rajpoot left after stabbing Shashank Attarde behind the stumps, he gave Dayal confidence as he went into a rampage during their uninterrupted 131-run partnership. His 27th four, a cut-off Dias, was followed by a deserved burst of celebration and an impending explanation.

Rajpoot then took over and made the misery of Mumbai even greater in the past half hour.

The scores: Uttar Pradesh – 1st innings: Almas Shaukat c Mulani b Parkar 22, Aryan Juyal lbw b Parkar 17, Umang Sharma b Dias 2, Akshdeep Nath b Deshpande 115, Mohammad Saif c Tare b Dias 42, Rinku Singh lbw b Deshpande 84, Upendra Yadav (not out) 203, Saurabh Kumar c Sarfaraz b Dias 44, Ankit Rajpoot c Tare b Attarde 32, Yash Dayal (not out) 41; Extras (b-4, 1b-10, nb-4, w-5): 23; Total (for eight weeks. Dec., 159.3 overs): 625.

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-48, 3-48, 4-144, 5-281, 6-303, 7-375, 8-494.

Mumbai Bowling: Deshpande 29-4-135-2, Dias 30.3-7-103-3, Parkar 23-3-108-2, Mulani 38-5-125-0, Attarde 23-1-86-1, Lad 12-0- 39-0, Sarfaraz 4-0-15-0.

Mumbai – 1st innings: Jay Bista c Shaukat b Rajpoot 3, Bhupen Lalwani (batting) 6, Shashank Attarde c Saif b Rajpoot 9, Hardik Tamore (batting) 1; Extra (lb-1): 1; Total (for two weeks, 7 overs): 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-16.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Rajpoot 4-0-15-2, Dayal 3-2-4-0.

